Batalanda report to be presented in Parliament this week  Cabinet Spokesman

The Cabinet has decided to present the ‘Batalanda’ Commission report to Parliament, Cabinet Media Spokesperson, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, said.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing today (15), Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa confirmed that the report is scheduled to be presented to Parliament later this week.

He stated that the President and the Cabinet of Ministers had given significant attention to this matter during the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (10).

Accordingly, further action will be taken once the commission report has been submitted to Parliament, the Minister added.