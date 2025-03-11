Ex-President Maithripala paid Rs. 1M compensation, court told

Ex-President Maithripala paid Rs. 1M compensation, court told

March 11, 2025   12:41 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has paid the Rs. 1 million in compensation, which was ordered to be paid following the quashing of the presidential pardon granted to the convict in the Royal Park murder case, his lawyers have informed the Supreme Court.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which had previously considered the facts presented that the compensation had not been paid, issued an order this morning (11) directing that notice to be issued to Maithripala Sirisena.

The notice required him to appear before the court on April 29 and show cause why he should not be punished for failing to comply with the court’s order.

Shortly after the order was issued, President’s Counsel Faiszer Musthapha, representing Maithripala Sirisena, informed the court that his client had made the relevant payment.

Accordingly, the bench then directed the President’s Counsel to submit this information to the court through a formal motion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Suspect remanded for providing false information on Ishara's whereabouts (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Suspect remanded for providing false information on Ishara's whereabouts (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest (English)

'Sannas Pathra' presented to new Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya (English)

'Sannas Pathra' presented to new Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)