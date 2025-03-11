Ex-President Maithripala paid Rs. 1M compensation, court told

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has paid the Rs. 1 million in compensation, which was ordered to be paid following the quashing of the presidential pardon granted to the convict in the Royal Park murder case, his lawyers have informed the Supreme Court.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, which had previously considered the facts presented that the compensation had not been paid, issued an order this morning (11) directing that notice to be issued to Maithripala Sirisena.

The notice required him to appear before the court on April 29 and show cause why he should not be punished for failing to comply with the court’s order.

Shortly after the order was issued, President’s Counsel Faiszer Musthapha, representing Maithripala Sirisena, informed the court that his client had made the relevant payment.

Accordingly, the bench then directed the President’s Counsel to submit this information to the court through a formal motion.