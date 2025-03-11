Doctors at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital have launched a strike, demanding the immediate arrest of the individual who allegedly raped a female doctor at the doctors’ quarters last night (10), said Ada Derana reporter.

Ada Derana reporter said that the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, had returned to her quarters at the government-provided dormitory for medical officers after completing her duties yesterday (10).

It is reported that between 6.30 p.m. and 7.00 p.m., an unidentified assailant had allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

Anuradhapura Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.