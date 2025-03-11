Ex-PC member Sanjaya Siriwardena arrested with firearms and ammo

March 11, 2025   01:50 pm

Former Provincial Council Member Sanjaya Siriwardena has been arrested with a T56 assault rifle,  two magazines, 130 rounds of ammunition, and a 12-bore firearm that were hidden on a plot of land belonging to him in Attanagalla, the police said.

Furthermore, the police have launched an investigation to locate several T-56 assault rifles and ammunition that he claimes to have hidden.

Further investigations are being conducted headed by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and the Director of Western Province (North) Crime, following the instructions of Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya.

