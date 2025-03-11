Court to decide on Keheliyas frozen bank account

March 11, 2025   02:07 pm

The Colombo High Court announced that the decision regarding whether to lift the order issued to freeze the bank accounts of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, will be delivered on March 17, 2025.

Colombo High Court judge Adithya Patabendige issued this order after considering the facts presented on behalf of the former Minister.

During the trial, the legal representative of Rambukwella stated that the compensation of Rs. 950,000 received by the former Minister in connection with the torching of his house during the ‘Aragalaya’ and his pension had been credited to his parliamentary bank account, which has currently been frozen by a court order.

Therefore, Rambukwella’s lawyer requested the court to lift the suspension imposed on the relevant bank account.

Accordingly, the judge ordered that the decision pertaining to the matter will be communicated on March 17.

