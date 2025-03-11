Sexual assault of Apura Hospital doctor: Suspect an army deserter - Minister

March 11, 2025   02:48 pm

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala states that the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a lady doctor at the doctors’ quarters of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital last night (10), has been identified.

Speaking during today’s (11) parliamentary session, the Minister revealed that the suspect is an army deserter, and that five police teams have been deployed to arrest him.

Meanwhile, the doctors at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital had launched a strike this morning, demanding the immediate arrest of the individual who allegedly sexually assaulted a female doctor at the doctors’ quarters of the hospital last night.

Ada Derana reporter said that the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, had returned to her quarters at the government-provided dormitory for medical officers after completing her duties yesterday (10). 

It was reported that between 6.30 p.m. and 7.00 p.m., an unidentified assailant had allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

Anuradhapura Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

