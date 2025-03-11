Over 6,000 Sri Lankans to receive employment opportunities in Israel

March 11, 2025   02:56 pm

A total of 6,160 Sri Lankans have been offered employment opportunities in Israel’s construction sector, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the governments of Israel and Sri Lanka.

Furthermore, it is reported that a total of 1,082 Sri Lankan youths have already departed for construction sector jobs in Israel since January 2025.

Meanwhile, the distribution of air tickets to 41 individuals who were selected for employment opportunities in the construction sector in Israel took place yesterday (10) under the patronage of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment’s (SLBFE) Chairman, Koshala Wickramasinghe. This group left for Israel yesterday.

Additionally, another 177 individuals are preparing to leave for employment in Israel’s construction sector, according to the SLBFE.

The bureau also noted a growing trend in recent years of Sri Lankan workers seeking opportunities outside the traditional employment destinations, with increasing interest in European and East Asian countries.

Accordingly, the SLBFE stated that there is a growing interest among Sri Lankans in seeking employment in Israel.

