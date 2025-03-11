Cabinet approves recruitment for 5,882 public service vacancies

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the relevant ministries and institutions to make new recruitments to fill nearly 6,000 vacancies in the public service.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the proposal submitted by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to allow the relevant ministries and institutions to make new recruitments to fill vacancies in public service.

The Cabinet has approved new recruitments for a total of 5,882 vacancies, including,

• 909 vacancies in the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation

• 109 vacancies in the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs

• 144 vacancies in the Ministry of Environment

• 2,500 vacancies in the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs

• 22 vacancies in the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education

• 185 vacancies in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development

• 20 vacancies in the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources

• 1,615 vacancies in the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government

• 72 vacancies in the Central Provincial Council

• 303 vacancies in the Uva Provincial Council