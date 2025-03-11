Kiri Veheras Chief Incumbent leaves CID after giving 7-hour statement

Kiri Veheras Chief Incumbent leaves CID after giving 7-hour statement

March 11, 2025   04:28 pm

The Chief Incumbent of the Kiri Vehera in Kataragama, Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero, has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after recording a statement that lasted for around seven hours, said Ada Derana reporter.

Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero arrived at the CID this morning to provide a statement.

On Monday (10), the ‘Basnayake Nilame’ of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devalaya Dishan Gunasekara recorded a statement at the CID for nearly three hours about a house built by Ven. Soratha Thero of Kiri Vehera inside the Kiri Vehera premises during the tenure of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

