GMOA warns of province-wide strike over rape of female doctor

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has called on the government to immediate steps to apprehend the suspect responsible for the alleged rape of a female doctor of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital within tomorrow (12).

The GMOA has also warned that if the suspect is not arrested within tomorrow, they will initiate a strike across the entire North Central Province.

Earlier today, doctors at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital commenced a strike demanding the immediate arrest of the individual who allegedly raped a female doctor at the hospital’s dormitory for medical officers last night (10).

According to Ada Derana reporter, the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, had returned to her quarters after completing her duties that evening. Between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., an unidentified assailant allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.