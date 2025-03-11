GMOA warns of province-wide strike over rape of female doctor

GMOA warns of province-wide strike over rape of female doctor

March 11, 2025   04:56 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has called on the government to immediate steps to apprehend the suspect responsible for the alleged rape of a female doctor of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital within tomorrow (12).

The GMOA has also warned that if the suspect is not arrested within tomorrow, they will initiate a strike across the entire North Central Province.

Earlier today, doctors at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital commenced a strike demanding the immediate arrest of the individual who allegedly raped a female doctor at the hospital’s dormitory for medical officers last night (10). 

According to Ada Derana reporter, the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, had returned to her quarters after completing her duties that evening. Between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., an unidentified assailant allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

