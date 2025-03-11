50 students hospitalized due to food poisoning in Karadiyanaru
March 11, 2025 05:20 pm
A group of students from a school in the Karadiyanaru area has been hospitalized due to food poisoning.
It is reported that the students had developed an allergic reaction after consuming food from the school’s cafeteria and a shop located outside the school.
Accordingly, around 50 children have reportedly been hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning.
However, it is further reported that their condition is not serious.