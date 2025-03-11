Re-scrutinized results of 2024 Scholarship Exam released

The re-scrutinized results of the 2024 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination, have been released online, according to the Department of Examinations.

The results can be obtained by entering the correct index number after logging on to the official websites of the Department of Examinations (www.doenets.lk and www.results.exams.gov.lk), the department said.

The Grade 5 Scholarship Examination was held on September 15, 2024 while the results of the exam were released on January 23, 2025.