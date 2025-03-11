EC issues special notice on authorized representatives for LG Elections

The Election Commission has issued a special notification today (March 11) regarding the appointment of authorized representatives for the upcoming Local Government Elections.

According to the announcement by the Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, the appointment of authorized representatives must be made 72 hours before the commencement of the nomination period, in accordance with the Local Authorities Elections Ordinance.

Accordingly, the letters of appointment for authorized representatives by recognized political parties for the 336 Local Government institutions, for which nomination notices were published on March 3, must be submitted to the Returning Officer of each Local Government institution before 8.30 a.m. on March 14.

The Election Commission states that when the leader of an independent group places a deposit, one of the candidates from the group can be appointed as its authorized representative.

The announcement further states that even though March 13 is a Poya Day, the Election Commission’s head office and all District Election Offices will remain open.