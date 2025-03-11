Tution teacher under investigation for assaulting students ignores NCPA summons

March 11, 2025   09:20 pm

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has launched an investigation into a case where a teacher at a private tuition class had forced a male student to kneel and then instructed another female student to assault the kneeling student with a cane.

Additionally, a video showing the tutor assaulting other students in his classroom is widely circulating on social media.

Accordingly, the NCPA has summoned the tutor who assaulted the students to report to its office today (March 11).

However, it is reported that he has disregarded the notice and failed to appear before the NCPA.

