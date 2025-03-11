Health Ministry dispatches team to investigate sexual assault on female doctor

The Ministry of Health has released a statement concerning the alleged sexual assault on a female doctor of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The statement further mentions that the Ministry has been informed that police investigations are currently underway, with several police teams being deployed to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, a group of officials, led by the Director of Medical Services, has already been dispatched to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital to look into the matter.

The Ministry said it hopes that a prompt investigation will be conducted and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media urged all concerned parties to remain calm and offer the necessary cooperation to the authorities conducting the investigation.