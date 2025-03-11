Public warned over crypto scams falsely featuring PM and other prominent figures

The Prime Minister’s Office today strongly condemned the fraudulent cryptocurrency scam advertisements currently being promoted on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram, falsely featuring PM Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and other prominent Sri Lankan figures.

The statement further added that these deceptive ads, operated by foreign entities, aim to mislead the public and exploit the trust associated with well-known personalities.

It is also mentioned that attention has been drawn these scam campaigns, originating from fraudulent accounts based in Lithuania, are actively targeting Facebook users in Sri Lanka.

Similar ads have recently featured Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Minister of Science and Technology MP Chrishantha Abeysena, and well-known journalists Amantha Perera and Sunanda Deshapriya, as well as other Sri Lankan public figures in previous instances, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister’s Office has issued the following public advisory in this regard:

“We urge citizens to exercise extreme caution when encountering online advertisements promoting cryptocurrency investments, particularly those falsely claiming endorsements from government officials and public figures. No government official or ministry has endorsed any cryptocurrency investment scheme.

Additionally, despite reports and removal requests, variations of these scams continue to appear on social media platforms, highlighting serious concerns about the inability of Facebook to curb fraudulent advertising effectively. We call upon Meta (Facebook’s parent company) to take immediate and stronger action to prevent the spread of these deceptive campaigns and safeguard Sri Lankan users from financial fraud.

How to Protect Yourself:

• Do not engage with or click on suspicious ads claiming endorsements from public figures.

• Report fraudulent advertisements directly on Facebook and Instagram.

• Verify all financial opportunities through legitimate sources before investing.

The Prime Minister’s Office remains committed to protecting the public from online fraud and will continue working with relevant authorities to address this growing issue. We urge media organizations and digital platforms to act responsibly in curbing the spread of misinformation and scams.”