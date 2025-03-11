GMOA to launch island-wide token strike

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch an island-wide 24-hour token strike tomorrow in protest over the sexual assault on a female doctor at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The token strike is to commence from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (12 March) as decided during the executive committee meeting of the GMOA this evening (11).

Doctors and staff at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital commenced a strike this morning demanding the immediate arrest of the individual who allegedly sexually assaulted a female doctor at the hospital’s dormitory for medical officers last night (10).

According to Ada Derana reporter, the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, had returned to her quarters after completing her duties that evening. Between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., an unidentified assailant allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

The GMOA had previously called on the government to take immediate steps to apprehend the suspect responsible before 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (12) and warned of trade union action if authorities failed to do so.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has released a statement concerning the alleged sexual assault on a female doctor of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The statement further mentions that the Ministry has been informed that police investigations are currently underway, with several police teams being deployed to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, a group of officials, led by the Director of Medical Services, has already been dispatched to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital to look into the matter, it said.

The Ministry said it hopes that a prompt investigation will be conducted and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media urged all concerned parties to remain calm and offer the necessary cooperation to the authorities conducting the investigation.