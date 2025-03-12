The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to launch an island-wide strike today (12) in protest against the sexual assault of a female doctor on duty at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The token strike, is scheduled to begin at 8.00 a.m., and will continue for 24 hours until 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (13). However, the GMOA has assured that emergency treatment services will remain unaffected.

The association further stated that the strike will not be implemented at children’s hospitals, maternity hospitals, kidney treatment units, the National Institute of Mental Health, or Tri-Forces hospitals, ensuring that critical healthcare services continue uninterrupted.

Doctors and staff at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital commenced a strike last morning (11) demanding the immediate arrest of the individual who allegedly sexually assaulted a female doctor at the hospital’s dormitory for medical officers last night (10).

According to Ada Derana reporter, the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, had returned to her quarters after completing her duties that evening. Between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., an unidentified assailant allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

The GMOA had previously called on the government to take immediate steps to apprehend the suspect responsible before 8.00 a.m. today (12) and warned of trade union action if authorities failed to do so.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has released a statement concerning the alleged sexual assault on a female doctor of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The statement further mentions that the Ministry has been informed that police investigations are currently underway, with several police teams being deployed to arrest the suspect.

Meanwhile, a group of officials, led by the Director of Medical Services, has already been dispatched to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital to look into the matter, it said.