42 reservoirs overflow as heavy rains continue across the island

March 12, 2025   08:35 am

The Department of Irrigation says that 42 out of 73 main reservoirs under its management across the country are currently being spilt as of 7.00 a.m. today (12) due to heavy rainfall.

Among them are seven reservoirs in the Ampara District, six in Anuradhapura, five in Badulla, three in Polonnaruwa, and three in Trincomalee, according to the Irrigation Department.

Key reservoirs being spilt include Minneriya, Kawudulla, Kantale, Rajanganaya, Lunugamvehera, Senanayake Samudraya, and Parakrama Samudraya, the department confirmed.

Despite the ongoing spilling, the Director of Irrigation Water Management, H.M.P.S.B. Herath, stated that the department has successfully retained approximately 93% of the total water storage capacity across its reservoirs.

