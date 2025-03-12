Sexual assault of Apura Hospital doctor: Suspect arrested in Galnewa

March 12, 2025   09:55 am

The suspect, who allegedly sexually assaulted a lady doctor at the doctors’ quarters of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital on Monday night (10), has been arrested.

He was arrested by Galnewa Police today (12), Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala confirmed during today’s parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) launched an island-wide strike today (12) demanding the immediate arrest of the suspected individual.

Ada Derana reporter said that the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, had returned to her quarters at the government-provided dormitory for medical officers after completing her duties on Monday (10). 

It was reported that between 6.30 p.m. and 7.00 p.m., an unidentified assailant had allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

Anuradhapura Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

