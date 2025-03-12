Sexual assault on doctor: Suspect released from prison on same day; more details emerge

March 12, 2025   11:08 am

More details have emerged regarding the suspect, who was arrested this morning in connection with the sexual assault of a female doctor at the doctors’ quarters of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital on Monday night (10).

The suspect has been identified as a 34-year-old resident of the Galnewa area, the police said.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the arrested suspect, who had been remanded in custody in connection with a separate case, had only been released on Monday (10), the day on which the incident in question had occurred. 

It has also been revealed that he has previously lived as a layperson wearing monastic robes and had also absconded from military service.

Following the incident, the suspect had fled the scene, taking one of the female doctor’s two mobile phones with him. 

Police had launched a search operation based on signals from the remaining phone. However, due to weak signals near the Awukana railway station, police had intensified their search in the surrounding area.

A special team from the Galnewa Police ultimately tracked down and arrested the suspect while he was hiding in the Elabadugama area of Galnewa.

Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

