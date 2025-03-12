Customs officer among three arrested for smuggling cigarettes worth Rs. 9 million

Customs officer among three arrested for smuggling cigarettes worth Rs. 9 million

March 12, 2025   11:29 am

An officer of Sri Lanka Customs and two others have been arrested by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for attempting to smuggle a stock of illegal cigarettes into the country.

The suspects were apprehended at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while trying to smuggle in foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth Rs. 9 million.

According to Sri Lanka Customs, a businessman and his assistant, who had transported the consignment, arrived at BIA from Dubai. The customs officer, using his official identity card, attempted to remove the cigarettes from the airport but was intercepted by law enforcement.

PNB officials have seized a total of 60,000 foreign-made cigarettes packed in 300 cartons during the operation.

The arrested individuals are set to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court on charges of illegal importation, smuggling, and possession of the stock of cigarettes, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

