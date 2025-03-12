GMOA to continue strike despite arrest of suspect in doctors sexual assault

March 12, 2025   12:02 pm

The token strike initiated by the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) in protest of the recent sexual assault on a female doctor will continue until 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (13), despite the main suspect of the incident being arrested.

Speaking to the media, the Secretary of the GMOA Sugath Sugathadasa confirmed the strike’s continuation after a discussion with the Minister of Health. 

“We are conducting this token strike from 8.00 a.m. today until 8.00 a.m. tomorrow. The strike will conclude tomorrow morning. We, as the Government Medical Officers Association, are resolute in our position that such crimes must not go unchallenged”, he noted.

Sugathadasa also condemned the incident, asserting that the association would not allow such criminal acts to go without consequence. “We strongly condemn this incident, and we will continue to stand firm until justice is served.”

The GMOA decided to launch an island-wide strike today (12) in protest against the sexual assault of a female doctor on duty at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital on Monday, calling on the government to take immediate steps to apprehend the suspect responsible.

However, the GMOA has assured that emergency treatment services will remain unaffected.

The association further stated that the strike will not be implemented at children’s hospitals, maternity hospitals, kidney treatment units, the National Institute of Mental Health, or Tri-Forces hospitals, ensuring that critical healthcare services continue uninterrupted.

