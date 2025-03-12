Veteran actress Malini Fonsekas health condition improves, family dismisses rumors

March 12, 2025   01:11 pm

The health condition of veteran actress Malini Fonseka, widely regarded as the ‘Queen of Sri Lankan cinema’, is showing signs of improvement, hospital sources confirmed.

Fonseka was admitted to a private hospital in Colombo a few weeks ago due to an illness. However, her family members stated this morning that she is recovering well.

Meanwhile, her family strongly refuted rumors circulating on social media regarding her health, urging the public not to believe or share false information that could cause unnecessary distress.

In response to the spread of misinformation, Fonseka’s family has taken legal action against those responsible for disseminating false reports.

The family requests privacy during this time and extends their gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their support and concern.

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)

Cabinet approves recruitment for 5,882 public service vacancies (English)

President announces resumption of key Japanese and Chinese projects in Sri Lanka (English)

Strike launched at Anuradhapura Hospital over rape of female doctor; Several police teams hunt for 'army deserter' suspect

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

