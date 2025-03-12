The health condition of veteran actress Malini Fonseka, widely regarded as the ‘Queen of Sri Lankan cinema’, is showing signs of improvement, hospital sources confirmed.

Fonseka was admitted to a private hospital in Colombo a few weeks ago due to an illness. However, her family members stated this morning that she is recovering well.

Meanwhile, her family strongly refuted rumors circulating on social media regarding her health, urging the public not to believe or share false information that could cause unnecessary distress.

In response to the spread of misinformation, Fonseka’s family has taken legal action against those responsible for disseminating false reports.

The family requests privacy during this time and extends their gratitude to fans and well-wishers for their support and concern.