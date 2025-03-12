Appeals Court to decide on Deshabandus petition over arrest warrant

Appeals Court to decide on Deshabandus petition over arrest warrant

March 12, 2025   01:53 pm

The Court of Appeal has announced that the decision on former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon’s writ petition requesting to cancel the arrest warrant issued on him by the Matara Magistrate’s Court will be delivered on March 17, 2025.

The petition filed by Tennakoon before the Court of Appeal, seeking an order to prevent his arrest was taken up before the Court of Appeal today (12).

The petition, submitted through his legal representatives, requests an interim injunction to stay the arrest warrant issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

In his petition, Tennakoon claims that his arrest is being influenced by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, and former CID Director, SSP Shani Abeysekara.

Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing to locate Tennakoon, who is currently on the run, evading his arrest.

