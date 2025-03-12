Notice issued on school holidays

The Ministry of Education has issued an announcement regarding the end of term school holidays of all government and government-approved private schools in the year 2025.

Accordingly, the education ministry stated that the first phase of the first school term of the academic year 2025 will end on Friday (March 14).

Meanwhile, the second phase of the first school term of the academic year 2025 is scheduled to commence on April 01 (Tuesday), the statement noted.

The 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to be held from March 17 until March 26, 2025.