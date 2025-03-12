Notice issued on school holidays

Notice issued on school holidays

March 12, 2025   02:12 pm

The Ministry of Education has issued an announcement regarding the end of term school holidays of all government and government-approved private schools in the year 2025.

Accordingly, the education ministry stated that the first phase of the first school term of the academic year 2025 will end on Friday (March 14).

Meanwhile, the second phase of the first school term of the academic year 2025 is scheduled to commence on April 01 (Tuesday), the statement noted.

The 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination is scheduled to be held from March 17 until March 26, 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)

Cabinet approves recruitment for 5,882 public service vacancies (English)

Cabinet approves recruitment for 5,882 public service vacancies (English)

President announces resumption of key Japanese and Chinese projects in Sri Lanka (English)

President announces resumption of key Japanese and Chinese projects in Sri Lanka (English)

Strike launched at Anuradhapura Hospital over rape of female doctor; Several police teams hunt for 'army deserter' suspect

Strike launched at Anuradhapura Hospital over rape of female doctor; Several police teams hunt for 'army deserter' suspect

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm