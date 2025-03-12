Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have conducted a search at the office premises of former Parliamentarian Sagala Ratnayaka at Morawaka in Matara, as part of their efforts to locate former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon.

The search follows an open arrest warrant issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court yesterday (11), directing authorities to immediately arrest Tennakoon wherever he is found and to produce him before the court.

Meanwhile, a petition filed by Tennakoon before the Court of Appeal, seeking an order to prevent his arrest, is scheduled to be heard today (12). The petition, submitted through his legal representatives, requests an interim injunction to stay the arrest warrant issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

In his petition, Tennakoon claims that his arrest is being influenced by the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne, and former CID Director, SSP Shani Abeysekara.

Accordingly, the writ petition seeking an order to block his arrest is set for further hearing today.

Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing to locate the former IGP.