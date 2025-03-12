Police express concern over speeding, drunken driving during Big Match vehicle parades

Sri Lanka Police urges all school students, parents and old boys to enjoy the school ‘Big Match’ season in a safe and an honourable way.

In a special press statement today (12), Acting Police Media Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler stated that the police are very much concerned about the safety risks of high-speeding, drunken driving that leads to deaths, severe property damage, during ‘Big Match’ vehicle parades.

“We all know that vehicle processions are a very common tradition during the ‘Big Match’ season but we have had very bitter experiences in the past which have been leading to deaths, severe property damage”, ASP Wootler noted.

“Sri Lanka Police is ready to maintain law and order and also will be taking very stern action against defaulters and wrongdoers. The provisions of the Police Ordinance and also the Motor Traffic Act will see that all the wrongdoers are brought before book.”

He requested the organizers to meet the respective Officer-In-Charge of the respective police station and to make all feasible arrangements enabling to have a wonderful big match season.

Furthermore, the Police Spokesman added: “We look forward and eagerly seek specially the students, the elders, and also the past pupils to maintain law and order, and also to respect your alma-mater and to see that a very peaceful big match is ended.”