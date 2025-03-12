Overseas travel ban imposed on tuition teacher accused of beating students

Overseas travel ban imposed on tuition teacher accused of beating students

March 12, 2025   03:19 pm

An overseas travel ban has been imposed on a teacher at a private tuition class who is accused of forcing students to kneel and assaulting them. 

The National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has stated that although the suspected teacher was summoned to appear before the NCPA yesterday (11) for an inquiry, he had disregarded the notice and failed to appear.

Accordingly, after informing the court, the NCPA has taken steps to obtain an overseas travel ban against the private tuition teacher in question.

Furthermore, it has been reported that several persons have filed complaints with the NCPA regarding the matter. As a result, investigations into the suspect have been launched, the NCPA stated.

Video footage of the tuition class teacher had gone viral on social media after it showed him forcing a male student to kneel before the entire class and instructing another female student to assault the kneeling student with a cane. Several other videos of him assaulting students have also been widely circulated on social media.

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)

Cabinet approves recruitment for 5,882 public service vacancies (English)

President announces resumption of key Japanese and Chinese projects in Sri Lanka (English)

Strike launched at Anuradhapura Hospital over rape of female doctor; Several police teams hunt for 'army deserter' suspect

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

