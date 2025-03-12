2025 LG Elections: Deadline for postal voting applications extended

The Election Commission has issued a special notice to government officials, security officers, and postal vote certifying officers who wish to cast postal votes and are qualified to do so.

Accordingly, the deadline for submitting postal vote applications for the Local Government elections, originally set for midnight on March 12, has been extended to midnight on March 17.

This extension was granted due to possible postal delays and requests made to the commission, it said.

The Election Commission states that the relevant applications must be received at the relevant District Election Office before midnight on March 17.

Additionally, the relevant notice stated that to avoid potential delays in receiving applications, the commission advises against submitting postal voting applications completed between March 13 and 17 by post. Instead, applicants are advised to categorize them by district, place them in separate envelopes, and deliver them by hand to the District Election Office in the district where the Certifying Officer’s office is located.

Furthermore, the Election Commission has announced that the deadline for accepting postal vote applications is March 19 only for the Local Government institutions of Poonakary Pradeshiya Sabha in Kilinochchi District, Mannar Pradeshiya Sabha in Mannar District, and Dehiattakandiya Pradeshiya Sabha in Ampara District, as their nomination notice was published on March 10.