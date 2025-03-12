Police Sergeant arrested while soliciting bribe inside court

March 12, 2025   05:24 pm

A Police Sergeant attached to the Hatton Police Station has been arrested by the officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) for soliciting a Rs. 15,000 bribe, allegedly promising to close a court case against a couple.

Accordingly, the arrest was made on Tuesday (11) at around 11.00 a.m. at the Hatton Magistrate’s Court premises following a complaint by a resident of the Angoda area.

The Police Sergeant had reportedly demanded a bribe in exchange for carrying out the necessary actions to secure the release of the complainant and his wife from a pending case at the Hatton Magistrate’s Court and to close the case.

Initially, the police officer in question had sought a bribe of Rs. 20,000, but had later reduced the amount to Rs. 15,000. He was arrested while accepting this sum as a bribe.

The suspect was later produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court and has been remanded until March 18.

