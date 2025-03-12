National People’s Power (NPP) Colombo District MP Aruna Panagoda stated in Parliament today (12) that a decision has been made to relocate the growing deer population found across several Grama Niladhari Divisions around the Homagama town area to a more suitable habitat.

According to him, the number of deer in the area is estimated to be between 1,500 and 2,500, and they have been causing significant damage to farmers’ crops and property.

“There has been a large deer population in five to six Grama Niladhari Divisions within our Homagama electorate. We have been working for years to resolve this issue. The Department of Wildlife Conservation has now taken steps to relocate these animals very safely,” MP Aruna Panagoda said.

He also mentioned that, in collaboration with the department, a survey was conducted to calculate the estimated deer population in the area.

According to the gathered information, the population of between 1,500 and 2,500 deer has been causing destruction in several Grama Niladhari Divisions around Homagama town. As a result, it has been decided to safely capture them and release them into a suitable habitat, he said.