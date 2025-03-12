Suspect wanted over Middeniya triple murder arrested at BIA

Suspect wanted over Middeniya triple murder arrested at BIA

March 12, 2025   10:36 pm

A suspect wanted for aiding and abetting in the recent triple murder at Middeniya, has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while trying to leave for Dubai, the police said. 

Police have now arrested more than ten suspects, including two police constables and two former army soldiers, over the incident.

The shooting occurred on the night of February 18, targeting a man travelling by motorcycle with his two children near the Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya. 

The target of the shooters, an individual known as “Kajja” who was riding the motorcycle, was killed on the spot. His son and daughter, who were critically injured, were rushed to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals. 

Despite receiving medical treatment, the six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, while the nine-year-old son died the following day.

Police suspect that the murder was orchestrated as revenge for stealing a parcel of Cannabis belonging to a notorious drug trafficker infamously known as “Backhoe Saman”.

According to police, the gunman—who was arrested along with nine others—confessed that he carried out the execution on a contract from “Backhoe Saman” due to his own mounting personal debt.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa calls for a national policy for agriculture (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa calls for a national policy for agriculture (English)

GMOA to continue strike despite arrest of suspect in doctor's sexual assault (English)

GMOA to continue strike despite arrest of suspect in doctor's sexual assault (English)

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)

Cabinet approves recruitment for 5,882 public service vacancies (English)

Cabinet approves recruitment for 5,882 public service vacancies (English)