Suspect wanted over Middeniya triple murder arrested at BIA

A suspect wanted for aiding and abetting in the recent triple murder at Middeniya, has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while trying to leave for Dubai, the police said.

Police have now arrested more than ten suspects, including two police constables and two former army soldiers, over the incident.

The shooting occurred on the night of February 18, targeting a man travelling by motorcycle with his two children near the Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya.

The target of the shooters, an individual known as “Kajja” who was riding the motorcycle, was killed on the spot. His son and daughter, who were critically injured, were rushed to the Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals.

Despite receiving medical treatment, the six-year-old daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to the Tangalle Hospital, while the nine-year-old son died the following day.

Police suspect that the murder was orchestrated as revenge for stealing a parcel of Cannabis belonging to a notorious drug trafficker infamously known as “Backhoe Saman”.

According to police, the gunman—who was arrested along with nine others—confessed that he carried out the execution on a contract from “Backhoe Saman” due to his own mounting personal debt.