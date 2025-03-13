Showers expected in Eastern Province & Mullaittivu District

The Department of Meteorology says that a few showers will occur in Eastern Province and in Mullaitivu District today (13).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kurunegala district during the afternoon or night, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.