The sister of the suspect linked to the sexual assault of a female doctor at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, along with another individual, has been arrested, police confirmed.

The two suspects, a 37-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were taken into custody on Tuesday night (12) in the Nidikumbayaya area of Galnewa.

According to police, the suspect’s sister was arrested on charges of aiding him in evading capture, while the other individual was found in possession of a mobile phone allegedly stolen by the suspect.

Meanwhile, the main suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Galnewa, is set to be produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (13).

He was arrested on Wednesday (12) during a joint search operation conducted by Galnewa Police and Anuradhapura Police Special Task Force while hiding in a forested area in Galnewa.

Based on information uncovered during interrogation, police recovered the knife used to threaten the female doctor during the assault.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Anuradhapura Police as further investigations continue.