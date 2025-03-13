Nationwide GMOA strike ends today, Apura Hospital strike continues

Nationwide GMOA strike ends today, Apura Hospital strike continues

March 13, 2025   09:00 am

The token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) across all hospitals in the country in protest of the sexual assault of a female doctor concluded at 8.00 a.m. today (13).

However, despite the arrest of the main suspect, medical professionals and staff at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital have decided to continue their strike, demanding enhanced security measures for hospital employees.

Dr. Sasika Wijenayake, Secretary of the Anuradhapura branch of the GMOA, stated that a final decision on whether to proceed with the strike will be made following discussions with Governor of the North Central Province Wasantha Jinadasa later today.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage among the medical community, with healthcare workers urging authorities to implement stronger safety protocols within hospital premises.

