Several radiation machines at Apeksha Hospital breakdown disrupting cancer treatment
March 13, 2025 09:35 am
The Government Radiological Technologists Association states that three out of the five radiation machines used to treat cancer patients at Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama have broken down.
Chairman of the association Chanaka Dharmawickrama stated that as a result, radiation treatment for about 250 patients has been disrupted daily.
Accordingly, he urged the authorities should take immediate steps to restore the relevant activities.