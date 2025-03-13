Body of youth who died under suspicious circumstances found under flyover

March 13, 2025   10:28 am

The body of a young man who has died under suspicious circumstances has been found under the flyover near the expressway at the Keeriyagodella Junction on the Angunakolapelessa-Abeysekaragama road.

Police suspect that the young man was murdered and thrown down from the flyover.

The deceased has been identified as a 23-year-old named Abeysinghe Wijenayake Sandeepa Lakshan.

Angunakolapelessa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

