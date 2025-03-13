Election Commission hints at LG Polls date

The Election Commission has announced an extension of key deadlines related to the upcoming local government elections, with the official polling date to be determined after the nomination process.

According to Elections Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake, the acceptance of postal vote applications—originally set to close at midnight on March 12—has now been extended until 12.00 midnight on March 17.

Additionally, the deadline for depositing election deposits has been extended until 12.00 noon on March 19.

The nomination period will commence on March 17 and run from 8.30 a.m. to 4.15 p.m. daily until March 19, with a final acceptance window open until 12.00 noon on March 20.

Ratnayake further stated that the Election Commission will announce the election date only after reviewing objections and other related matters following the submission of nominations.

However, the elections chief highlighted that the polls will be held on a date within the period of a minimum of 35 days and a maximum of 49 days after the acceptance of nominations.