UNP sets deadline for SJB to decide on joint LG Polls bid

March 13, 2025   01:11 pm

The United National Party (UNP) has given the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) until March 20 to communicate its decision on contesting the upcoming local government elections jointly for the Colombo Municipal Council.

The decision was made during a discussion among senior UNP members, who also indicated that if the SJB is willing to expand the alliance to other local government bodies, such an announcement could also be made before the deadline.

Meanwhile, the National People’s Power (NPP) has already deposited its security deposit for the Colombo Municipal Council elections.

