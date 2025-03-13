Brother of notorious underworld figure Pukudu Kanna arrested at BIA

Brother of notorious underworld figure Pukudu Kanna arrested at BIA

March 13, 2025   01:59 pm

A brother of notorious underworld figure and organized criminal Balachandran Pushparaj, alias “Pukudu Kanna”, has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

It was reported that the suspect was arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the BIA while arriving in the country from India early this morning (13) using a forged passport.

Police said that the 36-year-old suspect, Balachandran Gajendran, is a resident of Jampettah Street, Colombo 10.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court, according to police.

