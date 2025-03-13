Couple arrested while transporting Ice in Seeduwa

A male and female suspect have been arrested with a stock of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine) in a raid conducted last night (12) in the Liyanagemulla area of Seeduwa, based on a tip-off received by a team of officers of Seeduwa Police Station.

During the raid, police have seized 568 grams and 220 milligrams of ‘Ice’ which were in the possession of the suspects.

Police say the couple was transporting the stock of drugs on a motorcycle, at the time of their arrest.

The suspects, aged 31 and 40, are residents of the Weboda and Minuwangoda areas, according to police.

Seeduwa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.