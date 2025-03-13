Animal census aimed at boosting agricultural productivity - Namal Karunaratne

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne says that the animal census is not being conducted with the aim of obtaining completely accurate data.

Participating in the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program, he said that the data obtained from this is expected to be utilized to increase agricultural productivity.

‘Maybe we’ll have to look at this in another round. We’ll have to spend more time. We can get some ideas, but we can’t say that the data is 100% accurate. There must be relevant data for this. Then we can do a study on the animals in the country,’ he added.

The Deputy Minister further explained that the country lacks access to advanced technology and noted that it is not yet at that level of development. He also pointed out that implementing such technology would be costly and added that the government is conducting a participatory survey.

He further explained that even individuals who don’t require it will still be given the survey paper and added that, despite it not being necessary, the paper must be distributed.