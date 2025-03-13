Animal census aimed at boosting agricultural productivity - Namal Karunaratne

Animal census aimed at boosting agricultural productivity - Namal Karunaratne

March 13, 2025   03:59 pm

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne says that the animal census is not being conducted with the aim of obtaining completely accurate data.

Participating in the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program, he said that the data obtained from this is expected to be utilized to increase agricultural productivity.

‘Maybe we’ll have to look at this in another round. We’ll have to spend more time. We can get some ideas, but we can’t say that the data is 100% accurate. There must be relevant data for this. Then we can do a study on the animals in the country,’ he added.

The Deputy Minister further explained that the country lacks access to advanced technology and noted that it is not yet at that level of development. He also pointed out that implementing such technology would be costly and added that the government is conducting a participatory survey.

He further explained that even individuals who don’t require it will still be given the survey paper and added that, despite it not being necessary, the paper must be distributed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa calls for a national policy for agriculture (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa calls for a national policy for agriculture (English)

GMOA to continue strike despite arrest of suspect in doctor's sexual assault (English)

GMOA to continue strike despite arrest of suspect in doctor's sexual assault (English)

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)