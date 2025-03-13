The suspect arrested for the sexual assault of a female doctor at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital has been ordered to be detained for 48 hours for questioning after being produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Furthermore, his sister and another person who were arrested in connection with aiding and abetting the suspect have been ordered remanded until March 17.

Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate Nalaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya issued the order.

According to police, the suspect’s sister was arrested on charges of aiding him in evading capture, while the other individual was found in possession of a mobile phone allegedly stolen by the suspect.

On March 10, a female doctor attached to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital was sexually assaulted by an unidentified person at the doctors’ quarters.

Accordingly, the main suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Galnewa, was arrested on Wednesday (12) during a joint search operation conducted by Galnewa Police and Anuradhapura Police Special Task Force while hiding in a forested area in Galnewa.

Based on information uncovered during interrogation, police recovered the knife used to threaten the female doctor during the assault.