Sexual assault of Apura Hospital doctor: 48-hour detention order issued on suspect

Sexual assault of Apura Hospital doctor: 48-hour detention order issued on suspect

March 13, 2025   04:14 pm

The suspect arrested for the sexual assault of a female doctor at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital has been ordered to be detained for 48 hours for questioning after being produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Furthermore, his sister and another person who were arrested in connection with aiding and abetting the suspect have been ordered remanded until March 17.

Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate Nalaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya issued the order.

According to police, the suspect’s sister was arrested on charges of aiding him in evading capture, while the other individual was found in possession of a mobile phone allegedly stolen by the suspect.

On March 10, a female doctor attached to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital was sexually assaulted by an unidentified person at the doctors’ quarters.

Accordingly, the main suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Galnewa, was arrested on Wednesday (12) during a joint search operation conducted by Galnewa Police and Anuradhapura Police Special Task Force while hiding in a forested area in Galnewa.

Based on information uncovered during interrogation, police recovered the knife used to threaten the female doctor during the assault.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)

President reviews UDA's ongoing projects, discusses streamlining approval process for urban plans (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa calls for a national policy for agriculture (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa calls for a national policy for agriculture (English)

GMOA to continue strike despite arrest of suspect in doctor's sexual assault (English)

GMOA to continue strike despite arrest of suspect in doctor's sexual assault (English)

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

A'pura doctor's sexual assault suspect arrested; Suspect previously charged with sexual harassment, drug possession & theft

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Open warrant issued against ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)

Cabinet approves amendment of Industry Promotion Act (English)