Elephant attacks person after Hindu temple procession in Kotagala

An elephant brought to participate in a Perahera (procession) held at a Hindu temple in Kotagala town, Hatton, has reportedly attacked and injured a person.

The person injured in the elephant attack was admitted to the Kotagala Divisional Hospital, and the condition of the injured person is not critical, according to an official from the organizing committee of the procession.

The incident took place yesterday (12) after the Hindu temple’s procession had ended, when the elephant was secured to rest on the temple grounds, and a young man had tried to feed it.

It is reported that as the elephant’s mahout was heavily intoxicated, the man who was attacked had offered to feed the elephant in his stead.