Former Superintendent of Boossa Prison shot dead

March 13, 2025   05:27 pm

A former Superintendent (SP) of the Boossa Prison, Siridath Dhammika, was shot by an unidentified gunman at Thalagaha in Akmeemana, according to police.

Akmeemana Police stated that the assailant arrived at the victim’s house this afternoon (13), carried out the shooting, and fled the scene.

The former prison officer had succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The deceased, a 61-year-old retired Superintendent of Prisons, had served at the Boossa Prison and retired in March last year.

As of now, no information has been reported regarding the perpetrator or the motive behind the murder.

Akmeemana Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

