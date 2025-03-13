O/L exam: Notice on collection of NIC confirmation letters

The Ministry of Digital Economy has announced that G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination candidates who have not yet obtained their National Identity Card (NIC) confirmation letters can collect them on March 15, 2025 (Saturday), from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The letters can be collected at the head office of the Department of Registrar of Persons and its branches in Galle, Kurunegala, Vavuniya, Batticaloa, and Nuwara Eliya, it said.