Former MP Lakshman Wijemanne quits UNP and joins SJB

March 13, 2025   07:51 pm

Former Member of Parliament for the Kalutara District, Lakshman Wijemanne, has announced his decision to leave the United National Party (UNP) and join the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The former UNP Kalutara District Leader has met with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today and pledged his support to the SJB.

Incidentally this comes following the appointment of new constituency organizers and district leaders for the United National Party (UNP) which was held yesterday (12).

During this event, held under the patronage of UNP leader and former President Ranil Wickramasinghe, former MP Lakshman Wijemanne, who had been appointed as the Kalutara constituency organizer, had expressed his strong objection to the appointment of former minister Rajitha Senaratne as the UNP Kalutara District Leader.

