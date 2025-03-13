Govt aware of challenges, committed to solutions  President assures university teachers

March 13, 2025   08:34 pm

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and academics from the Federation of University Teachers’ Association (FUTA) was held this morning (13) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the discussion, the academics briefed the President on the challenges they are currently facing, and potential solutions to address these issues were examined, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

It was highlighted that Sri Lanka is currently engaged in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, which requires the government to adhere to the recommended guidelines and parameters.

Accordingly, this year’s budget proposals have been formulated with a focus on revenue and expenditure limitations, prioritizing education and healthcare, the statement said.

It was also emphasized that despite these financial constraints, the government has implemented the largest-ever increase in the basic salary of public sector employees.

The President assured that the government is fully aware of the challenges faced by all professional groups and is committed to addressing them sensitively while safeguarding the rights of all individuals, the PMD added.

Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Minister of Urban Development, Construction, and Housing Anura Karunatilake, President of the Federation of University Teachers’ Association Dr. Anuruddha Karunaratne, Secretary Senior Lecturer Charudatta B. Ilangasinghe, and several officials from the association also attended the meeting.

