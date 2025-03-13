Person hospitalised following shooting in Weliweriya

A shooting has occurred in the Araliyagaha Junction area of the Weliweriya Police Division, injuring one person, according to police.

The injured individual, identified as a 26-year-old resident of Udugampola, has been admitted to Gampaha Hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds, said Ada Derana reporter.

The incident was reported to have taken place at around 9:00 p.m. today (13).

The motive for the shooting and the identity of the suspects have not yet been determined.

Three investigation teams, including the Weliweriya Police, are conducting further investigations to apprehend the perpetrators.